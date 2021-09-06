Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinics in Longford
The Longford Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Clonguish GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, N39 A4E7 will host Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics over the next three days.
The clinic will be open:
* Monday, September 6, 3.30pm to 7.30pm
* Tuesday, September 7, 3.30pm to 7.30pm
* Wednesday, September 8, 3.30pm to 7.30pm
