Made in Longford: Ballymahon's Wide Street Brewing Company focuses on farmhouse ales and mixed fermentation methods

Wide Street Brewing Company is based in Ballymahon, Co Longford, on the edge of the Royal Canal Greenway.

Founded two years ago by partners Seán Colohan and Carla Naltchayan, the brewery focuses on farmhouse ales and mixed fermentation methods.

They have their own house yeast made of different yeast blends which gives their beers a distinctive dry mouthfeel and enhanced fruity flavours.

Their beers pair well with food, particularly their House Saison, a refreshing Belgian style farmhouse ale with citrus and peppery notes.

Their passion for experimenting with new hops and brewing styles is evident with a unique core range such as their Mill Pils, a hoppy pilsner with a Ballymahon landmark on its label, the Mill by the River Inny, a label designed by Longford man Pat Taaffe.

They have also experimented with a Stout, Monksland, named after the land of Monks and the inspiration behind the beer. It’s a stout brewed with Belgian abbey yeast; if you haven’t tried it yet, this will surprise you!

Wide Street has also a small cellar composed of sixteen barrels where Seán, the brewer, ages beer in wood. It gives the beer a characteristic oak flavour but also allows it to develop more complex flavours.

Like wine, time gives beer a new dimension.

Wide Street are experimenting with unique styles and techniques only a handful of brewers in Ireland are trying.