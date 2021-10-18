Longford County Council gets approval for 35 new houses in Lanesboro and Ballymahon

Longford County Council have been given approval for thirteen houses at Drynan, Ballymahon and a further twenty-two houses at Radharc na Muileann in Lanesboro.

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has welcomed approval from the Department of Housing of approval for two houses schemes in Lanesboro and Ballymahon.

Deputy Flaherty said that the Council are now engaged in one of the most sustained social housing projects in recent years and currently work is ongoing on 42 houses in Longford town (Alderfield, Campbell’s Lane and Richmond St) as well as six in Ballinalee whilst nine houses at Sli Glas in Legga, Moyne, were recently allocated.

He outlined that through his work on the housing committee, he has engaged extensively with the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, and despite concerns locally, is assured that Longford will be accessing the new Affordable Housing Fund.

Deputy Flaherty explained that Longford Co Council have been asked to provide a town level Housing Needs Demand Assessment (HNDA) for the county’s main towns. The Council have been invited to outline their planned supports to support the number of households with affordability challenges.

Explained Deputy Flaherty: “The Affordable Housing Fund is critical for Longford, not only for those families and couples trapped in expensive private rental but also as a means of kickstarting commercial house building in the county again. It is now 12 years since a commercial three bedroom semi detached house was built here. That’s the standard entry house in the housing market and without access to the Affordable Housing Fund, Longford could never realistically restart the local housing market.”

The Longford TD expects the local authority Affordable Housing application to be with the Department soon and will work with Minister Darragh O’Brien and officials to ensure it is on stream for the county as quickly as possible.