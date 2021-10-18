Search

18/10/2021

Longford saddened by death of colourful character and diligent worker, the late Sean Brennan

Late Sean Brennan, Culloge, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Knockloughlin, Longford / Mullahoran, Cavan

Longford saddened by death of colourful character and diligent worker, the late Sean Brennan

The late Sean Brennan, Culloge, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Knockloughlin, Longford / Mullahoran, Cavan

Reporter:

Kathy Donohoe

Email:

kathleen.donohoe@gmail.com

There was widespread regret on the occasion of the untimely death of Sean Brennan Culloge, Edgeworthstown and Knockloughlin, Co Longford which occurred on Sunday, October 3.

Deceased who was aged 60 was formerly from Cloncovid, Kilcogy and following a short illness, Sean passed away peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family.

He was the fifth of twelve children born to John and Teresa (McCabe) Brennan and he was predeceased by his parents and by his sister Brónagh. 

Sean started his education in the local Cloncovid national school and continued in Ardscoil Phadraig in Granard following which he took up employment in Hanlon’s in Longford.

A plasterer by trade he emigrated to New York in 1983 where he gained valuable experience and on returning home was very much in demand such was his skill.

A hard and diligent worker he had a keen eye for detail in any task he took on which gained his renown over a wide area.

He will be fondly remembered for his funny stories, cheeky grin, witty vocabulary and his ability to pull pranks on anyone who might be in his company.

Family was always top of his list and he adored his two sons Sean and Niall and took great pride in their achievements.

Sean’s passing has left a great void in the extended family circle where his colourful character was always to the fore.

We extend our sincere sympathy to his sons Sean and Niall and their mother Kathleen, his partner Marcella, brothers Pat, Terry, Aidan, Seamus and Kevin, sisters Annamay, Della, Rose, Catherine and Josephine, uncle, aunt's, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Sean’s remains reposed at his home in Cullogue, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, October 5 and funeral took place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran on Wednesday, October 6 following Requiem Mass to local cemetery. May he rest in peace.

