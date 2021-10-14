Longford will be accessing new Affordable Housing Fund

Longford will be accessing the new Affordable Housing Fund, according to local Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty.

Deputy Flaherty said, "Longford County Council will be submitting an application for an affordable housing scheme to the Department of Housing as soon as work on the submission is completed locally."

Concern had been expressed that some local authorities, including Longford, will not be able to avail of the Affordable Housing Fund.

However, Deputy Flaherty outlined that he has received assurance from Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien TD that Longford will be able to access the fund.

Minister O'Brien, in a written reply, wrote, 'every large town with a proven affordability need will be availing of the Affordable Housing Fund'.

Department officials have been instructed to ensure that the criteria for the new Affordable Housing Fund reflects maximum flexibility and accommodates areas of localised affordability challenge.

Deputy Flaherty said, “The housing challenge and crisis is just as real in Longford as it is anywhere else in Ireland. There are countless families who are locked out of home ownership because they’re over the income threshold for social housing and simply cannot afford to purchase a house on their own.”

He continued, “The Affordable Housing Fund is critical for Longford, not only for those families and couples trapped in expensive private rental but also as a means of kickstarting commercial house building in the county again. It is now 12 years since a commercial three bedroom semi detached house was built here. That’s the standard entry house in the housing market and without access to the Affordable Housing Fund, Longford could never realistically restart the local housing market.”

He says Longford County Council have been asked to provide a town level Housing Needs Demand Assessment (HNDA) for the county’s main towns. They've also been invited to outline their planned supports to support the number of households with affordability challenges.

The Longford TD expects the local authority Affordable Housing application to be with the Department soon and will work with Minister O’Brien and officials to ensure it is on stream for the county as quickly as possible.

