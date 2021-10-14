Longford will be accessing new Affordable Housing Fund
Longford will be accessing the new Affordable Housing Fund, according to local Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty.
Deputy Flaherty said, "Longford County Council will be submitting an application for an affordable housing scheme to the Department of Housing as soon as work on the submission is completed locally."
Concern had been expressed that some local authorities, including Longford, will not be able to avail of the Affordable Housing Fund.
Housing Minister 'asleep at the wheel' when it comes to tackling Longford's affordable housing crisis
Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has been accused of being 'asleep at the wheel' when it comes to tackling Longford's affordable housing problems.
Department of Transport bosses respond to Longford mother's school bus concerns
Transport chiefs have issued a response to claims made by a single mother of three who insists she has been left at her "wits end" after being told her two children will not be able to avail of school transport even though their six kilometre journey is free.
However, Deputy Flaherty outlined that he has received assurance from Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien TD that Longford will be able to access the fund.
Minister O'Brien, in a written reply, wrote, 'every large town with a proven affordability need will be availing of the Affordable Housing Fund'.
Department officials have been instructed to ensure that the criteria for the new Affordable Housing Fund reflects maximum flexibility and accommodates areas of localised affordability challenge.
Deputy Flaherty said, “The housing challenge and crisis is just as real in Longford as it is anywhere else in Ireland. There are countless families who are locked out of home ownership because they’re over the income threshold for social housing and simply cannot afford to purchase a house on their own.”
He continued, “The Affordable Housing Fund is critical for Longford, not only for those families and couples trapped in expensive private rental but also as a means of kickstarting commercial house building in the county again. It is now 12 years since a commercial three bedroom semi detached house was built here. That’s the standard entry house in the housing market and without access to the Affordable Housing Fund, Longford could never realistically restart the local housing market.”
He says Longford County Council have been asked to provide a town level Housing Needs Demand Assessment (HNDA) for the county’s main towns. They've also been invited to outline their planned supports to support the number of households with affordability challenges.
The Longford TD expects the local authority Affordable Housing application to be with the Department soon and will work with Minister O’Brien and officials to ensure it is on stream for the county as quickly as possible.
Longford Slashers senior hurling captain Cian Kavanagh praises a terrific team effort
It was a dream come true for Longford Slashers captain Cian Kavanagh on Sunday last as he got to utter those famous words “tá athas orm”, after Slashers became Senior Hurling champions for the first time in 20 years.
Longford Slashers senior hurling manager Niall Ward guides his club to Duignan Cup glory
Niall Ward has been a stalwart of Longford Slashers hurling for a long number of years and on Sunday last he got his just rewards as his club claimed the county title for the first time in 20 years. Ward is the manager and has been involved with the rejuvenation of the club over the years.
Longford IFA Chairperson Gavin White (left) and some more local farm representatives ahead of the 'Save Irish Farming' rally in Cavan
Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty has questioned the merits behind two government representatives being sent to an event next week commemorating the partition of Ireland
Transport chiefs have issued a response to concerns aired by a Longford mother over allegations her two children are being forced to stay at home because they have not been afforded school bus seats
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.