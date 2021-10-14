Overnight water outage in Longford due to burst watermains

Irish Water has identified a burst on the raw water rising main to Smear Water Treatment Plant resulting in low water pressure and loss of supply overnight and throughout tomorrow morning, October 15.

Crews from Irish Water and Longford County Council will begin to repair works tomorrow morning and hope to have the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

Typically it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Areas that may be affected include:

Smear Lower – Cleenrah, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliff Village, Carrickadorrish, Aghakeeran, Aghacordrinan, Aghamore Upper, Polladooey, Aghakaine, Cornadrung , Rosduff, Enaghan, Lisraherty, Drumhalry, Mollyglass and Leggagh.

Moyne Area – Smear, Crott, Birrinagh, Moyne, Farmullagh, Ballyduff, Drumury, Fihoragh, Leggagh, Carrickmaguirk, Aghamore Lower, Annaghdaniel, Cloonback and Drumard.

Edenmore Reservoir - Edenmore, Glenmore, Aghadowry and Tawnagh.

Paraic Joyce, Irish Water, said, “The repairs will be conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the affected communities and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Irish Water customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates please visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie .