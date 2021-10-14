Search

Latest Covid figures released as 'growth rate of epidemic has accelerated in recent days'

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,627 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

As of 8am today, 415 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 70 are in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "Unfortunately, we have seen increases across key indicators of Covid-19 right across the country and the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated in recent days. All indicators of Covid-19 are pointing towards a deteriorating disease trajectory nationally. We are seeing an increase in incidence in all age groups, including older age groups. The national incidence is now 415/100,000.

“As a result, we are seeing an impact on our hospital system with an average of 50 people being admitted to hospital per day (up from 35 per day at the end of September) and 5 admissions to intensive care per day.

“It’s important that anyone who is fully vaccinated is reassured that vaccines give very good protection from Covid-19. However, when incidence of disease is high, we will see breakthrough infections in vaccinated people - most people’s experience of infection will be mild, but some will end up in hospital and intensive care. We want to avoid that.

“Please continue to protect yourself by adhering to the public health advice. This will stop the spread and drive down incidence of Covid-19 in our communities.

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 including a high temperature, dry cough, or flu-like symptoms, please get a test and stay at home. Do not go to work, school, college or socialise. This applies even if you are fully vaccinated – please do not assume that because you are vaccinated you can’t get Covid-19.

“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.

“You should follow this advice regardless of your vaccination status.’’

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation

Local News

