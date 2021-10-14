Jury trial begins for Longford man on €21,660 drugs charges

The jury trial for a man charged with being in possession of €21,660 worth of drugs began this morning at a sitting of Longford Circuit Court.

Thomas Leonavicius (37), Corboy Lodge, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson and a jury of 12 people today at Mullingar Courthouse where his trial began.

Mr Leonavicius was charged with being in possession of €20,070 worth of cannabis and €1,590 worth of methamphetamine. He has pleaded guilty to possession of whatever has been found in his house, but not any drugs found outside the property.

He was also charged with possession with intent to sell or supply and, while he has admitted to possession with intent to supply his friends, he denies having any intention to sell the drugs.

Garda witnesses this morning explained that a search was carried out on August 15, 2018, at Corboy Lodge, Edgeworthstown.

During the course of the search, four bags of cannabis were discovered within the house and, with the help of Bailey the Customs Dog, a jam jar with a bag of white powder was discovered outside the property.

Also discovered outside the property were two plastic containers, similar to protein powder containers that Mr Leonavicius regularly used. The containers were sealed with black duct tape and filled to the top with cannabis.

The accused denied ownership of these two containers and the court heard that he regularly consumed protein powder and left the empty containers outdoors when he was finished with them.

Gardaí, in the course of their search, seized three boxes of sandwich bags, two bags of smaller self-seal bags, two rolls of black duct tape, €1,190 in cash and a small weighing scales which Mr Leonavicius admitted to gardaí was used for drugs.

The trial continues in Mullingar Courthouse tomorrow morning at 10am.