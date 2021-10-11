Former Atlantic Mills factory in Longford purchased in €5m deal

The site of the former Atlantic Mills factory in Clondra, Co Longford
It is understood that the former 30,000 square metre Atlantic Mills factory in Clondra, County Longford has been purchased for more than €5 million.
According to a report in 'The Sunday Times', it has been bought by the Mashup Group which was founded in 2010 by Andy Byrne and Gina Galligan and it boasts revenues of €15.7 million.
Mashup Group says that they 'attract ideas, capital and talent and combine them to create new profitable realities'.
Their current projects include arranging Covid19 solutions (laganti.com), eCommerce (schoolbooks.ie, wallstickersforkids.ie, onesieful.com), internet fulfilment / logistics (autofulfil.com) and property development.
