Search

11/10/2021

Longford driver with litany of previous no insurance convictions jailed

Longford driver with a litany of previous no insurance convictions jailed

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse: Longford driver with a litany of previous no insurance convictions jailed

Reporter:

news reporter

A Longford man, with a litany of previous no insurance convictions, has been jailed for a year at Carrick-on- Shannon District Court.

Jaroslaw Waskiewicz of Forthill, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford pleaded guilty to driving with no Learner Permit, no licence, no insurance and failing to produce documents at Doon, Boyle on September 29 last year.

€25,000 pay out for Longford Bord na Móna worker 'upset' at being forced to retire at sixty-five

Longford motorist had not taxed vehicle in almost a year, court is told

A Longford man who was caught driving without having taxed his car in almost a year has been hit with a €400 fine.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher said the defendant was driving a black Mercedes and later produced a Polish driving licence which was invalid after he was stopped at Doon, Boyle on September 29 last year.

The court heard the defendant had four previous convictions for no insurance and other convictions, including one for sale or supply of drugs, possession of knives and assault causing harm.

Defence solicitor John McNulty said the case had been adjourned for his client to produce a licence, but it was not valid. 

The defendant was currently in custody on a drugs charge, and the matters before the court were for road traffic offences.

The defendant had been in custody since last November.

The solicitor asked the court to impose a concurrent jail sentence.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said the defendant had a litany of no insurance convictions from quite a number of years ago.

She jailed the defendant for a year backdated to November last year and banned him from driving for six years.

Leave for circuit court appeal was set at €100 own bond and €100 independent surety.

Woman broke Covid regulations by being in court

Bidders from all over the world as Ardagh cottage sells for €163,000 in online auction

Raymond White Auctioneering recently held an online auction for a charming cottage in the village of Ardagh.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media