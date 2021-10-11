Longford driver with litany of previous no insurance convictions jailed

A Longford man, with a litany of previous no insurance convictions, has been jailed for a year at Carrick-on- Shannon District Court.

Jaroslaw Waskiewicz of Forthill, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford pleaded guilty to driving with no Learner Permit, no licence, no insurance and failing to produce documents at Doon, Boyle on September 29 last year.

Sergeant Michael Gallagher said the defendant was driving a black Mercedes and later produced a Polish driving licence which was invalid after he was stopped at Doon, Boyle on September 29 last year.

The court heard the defendant had four previous convictions for no insurance and other convictions, including one for sale or supply of drugs, possession of knives and assault causing harm.

Defence solicitor John McNulty said the case had been adjourned for his client to produce a licence, but it was not valid.

The defendant was currently in custody on a drugs charge, and the matters before the court were for road traffic offences.

The defendant had been in custody since last November.

The solicitor asked the court to impose a concurrent jail sentence.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said the defendant had a litany of no insurance convictions from quite a number of years ago.

She jailed the defendant for a year backdated to November last year and banned him from driving for six years.

Leave for circuit court appeal was set at €100 own bond and €100 independent surety.