Longford motorist had not taxed vehicle in almost a year, court is told

A Longford man who was caught driving without having taxed his car in almost a year has been hit with a €400 fine.
Father of two Michael Patrick Ward, 30 Palace Crescent, Longford was charged after gardaí stopped him at a checkpoint at Tinnynarr, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on September 2 2020.
Inspector Dave Jordan said the loss to the exchequer totalled around €600.
Asked by presiding Judge Bernadette Owens as to Mr Ward's previous convictions, Inspector Jordan said the accused had nine previous road traffic convictions.
Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said Mr Ward was not trying to deflect his culpability and was well aware of what awaited him.
“He (Mr Ward) accepts he had taxed it (vehicle) for one year and is off the road now,” she said.
“He is a man with a partner and has two children.”
Ms Mimnagh added he was also a man who was reliant on social welfare to make ends meet.
Judge Owens signed off on the case by issuing Mr Ward with a €400 fine, giving him six months to pay.
