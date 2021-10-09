Search

09/10/2021

Longford motorist had not taxed vehicle in almost a year, court is told

Longford Courthouse.

A Longford man who was caught driving without having taxed his car in almost a year has been hit with a €400 fine.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man who was caught driving without having taxed his car in almost a year has been hit with a €400 fine.

Father of two Michael Patrick Ward, 30 Palace Crescent, Longford was charged after gardaí stopped him at a checkpoint at Tinnynarr, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on September 2 2020.

Inspector Dave Jordan said the loss to the exchequer totalled around €600.

Asked by presiding Judge Bernadette Owens as to Mr Ward's previous convictions, Inspector Jordan said the accused had nine previous road traffic convictions.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said Mr Ward was not trying to deflect his culpability and was well aware of what awaited him.

“He (Mr Ward) accepts he had taxed it (vehicle) for one year and is off the road now,” she said.

“He is a man with a partner and has two children.”

Ms Mimnagh added he was also a man who was reliant on social welfare to make ends meet.
Judge Owens signed off on the case by issuing Mr Ward with a €400 fine, giving him six months to pay.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media