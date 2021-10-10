Bidders from all over the world as Ardagh cottage sells for €163,000 in online auction

Raymond White Auctioneering recently held an online auction for a charming cottage in the village of Ardagh.

There was huge interest in advance of the Saturday, September 22 auction to be approved for bidding, with over 500 virtual and in-person viewings taking place.

The demand in the current market had viewers from the UK, Europe and USA, looking at the virtual tour online.

The auction began at 12 midday, had over 60 bids, the reserve being met within one minute, and the successful winning bid of €163,000 coming in within 20 minutes.

Jackie White, owner of Raymond White Auctioneering commented "This is a strong reflection of the current market, the auction attracted lots of attention, the property is walking distance from Ardagh village, and will make a great home with a little TLC."

She added, "It is clear that there is large demand in the market, particularly for residential investments, and we have added market-leading virtual tours and online auction facilities that enable investors to complete the full transaction online. We have already started planning our next online auction and are actively seeking property to list.

"Property prices in Longford are up 15% year on year, demand is high, with most of our house hunters having the finances in place, ready to move on a suitable property that may come up. Last week’s auction attracted bidders from all over the world through our virtual tours."