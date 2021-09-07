Search

07/09/2021

Longford girl nurtures giant sunflower

Longford girl nurtures giant sunflower

Ciara Denneny, from Bunlahy with her giant sunflower

Ciara Denneny, from Bunlahy, Granard, is the very proud owner of this very beautiful and tall sunflower which she nurtured all summer long.

Daughter of Carolanne and Kevin, Ciara attends St Guasacht’s National School, Bunlahy where her sister Moya and brother James are also pupils.

Angelina Carberry

Angelina Carberry who has been awarded the prestigious 'Ceoltóir na Bliana' at the TG4 Gradam Ceoil, which will be broadcast on TG4 on October 31 at 9.30pm Picture: Maurice Gunning

Longford trad star wins top TG4 award

