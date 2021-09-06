BREAKING: Pensioner in hospital after north Longford collision

Gardai have launched an investigation after a woman in her seventies was injured following a two car collision in Ballinamuck this evening
A female pensioner is in hospital this evening following a two car collision in north Longford.
The woman, aged in her 70s and a driver of one of the vehicles, was taken by ambulance to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital after an incident at Gaigue, Ballinamuck just after 6pm.
She is being treated for non life threatening injuries as gardai look for clues into the circumstances which led up to this evening's crash.
A number of ambulances attended the scene and gardai have confirmed tonight that an investigation is now underway.
For more, see this week's Longford Leader.
