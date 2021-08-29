Search our Archive

Permission sought to convert Longford town pub into apartments



Permission sought to convert Longford town pub into apartments. Photo by JESHOOTS.com from Pexels

Planning permission has been sought to transform a long established and popular Longford town pub into apartments.

John McKeon of the Railway Bar on Earl Street is seeking permission from Longford County Council for a change of use of existing licensed premises to turn into habitable accommodation on ground floor level from public house use to two two-bedroom apartments. 

Mr McKeon made the application to the local authority on Thursday last, August 26 and a decision is due from the planners on or before October 20 next.

His application also includes alterations to existing first floor habitable accommodation to facilitate the provision of the two new apartments and alteration to the existing front façade and all ancillary works. 

The public can make submissions on the application by September 29.

Killoe beat Slashers in the 2020 Longford senior football championship final

Emmet Og retain the Connolly Cup in winning the county title for the 13th time

Killoe completed back-to-back triumphs in the Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship when they got the better of Longford Slashers in the Covid delayed 2020 final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Green light for significant extension at Longford national school

Longford model and TV presenter Maura Higgins widely tipped for I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

 

