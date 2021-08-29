Permission sought to convert Longford town pub into apartments. Photo by JESHOOTS.com from Pexels
Planning permission has been sought to transform a long established and popular Longford town pub into apartments.
John McKeon of the Railway Bar on Earl Street is seeking permission from Longford County Council for a change of use of existing licensed premises to turn into habitable accommodation on ground floor level from public house use to two two-bedroom apartments.
Mr McKeon made the application to the local authority on Thursday last, August 26 and a decision is due from the planners on or before October 20 next.
His application also includes alterations to existing first floor habitable accommodation to facilitate the provision of the two new apartments and alteration to the existing front façade and all ancillary works.
The public can make submissions on the application by September 29.
