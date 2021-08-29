Green light for significant extension at Longford national school

Longford County Council planners have given the green light for a significant extension at St Michael’s boys national school in Longford town to proceed
Longford County Council planners have given the green light for a significant extension at St Michael’s boys national school in Longford town to proceed.
The Board of Management at St Michael’s NS applied to the local authority for permission to construct additional accommodation for the existing school, situated at St Mel's Road.
This additional accommodation, located to the south-west of the existing school, will comprise three 80m square classrooms, one 10.5m square WC and three 15m square SET rooms.
The project will also involve circulation areas, connections to existing on-site services, the formation of a new vehicular entrance and set down area, the provision of new car-parking facilities and ancillary site works.
Permission was granted with eight conditions attached.
