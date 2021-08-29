Longford model and TV presenter Maura Higgins widely tipped for I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

Ballymahon's Maura Higgins
A new burst of support has arrived for Irish sensation Maura Higgins to take part in the next series of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
The Longford beauty has become a massive success since her Love Island stint with punters eager to see more of her on TV with her new show Glow Up: Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star making its debut next week.
The Ann Summers ambassador and much-loved personality is now just 7/2 to head to Wales later this year and take part in the new series of I’m a Celebrity with those odds backed in from 12/1.
Punters have also been backing TV presenter Una Healy to be a part of the new series. BoyleSports have cut those odds into 3/1 from 8/1 while drag queen The Vivienne is rated as the most likely to take part at 1/4. Conor McGregor is 16/1 from 20/1 and Roy Keane is 10/1 to take on some bushtucker trials.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Punters are continuing to get behind the idea of Irish star Maura Higgins taking part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Her odds have been trimmed into 7/2 from 12/1 but she is not the only Irish bombshell fancied. Una Healy is 3/1 from 8/1 while Conor McGregor is 16/1 from 20/1.”
