Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Longford model and TV presenter Maura Higgins widely tipped for I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

Longford model and TV presenter Maura Higgins widely tipped for I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

Ballymahon's Maura Higgins

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A new burst of support has arrived for Irish sensation Maura Higgins to take part in the next series of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

The Longford beauty has become a massive success since her Love Island stint with punters eager to see more of her on TV with her new show Glow Up: Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star making its debut next week.

The Ann Summers ambassador and much-loved personality is now just 7/2 to head to Wales later this year and take part in the new series of I’m a Celebrity with those odds backed in from 12/1.

Punters have also been backing TV presenter Una Healy to be a part of the new series. BoyleSports have cut those odds into 3/1 from 8/1 while drag queen The Vivienne is rated as the most likely to take part at 1/4. Conor McGregor is 16/1 from 20/1 and Roy Keane is 10/1 to take on some bushtucker trials.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Punters are continuing to get behind the idea of Irish star Maura Higgins taking part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Her odds have been trimmed into 7/2 from 12/1 but she is not the only Irish bombshell fancied. Una Healy is 3/1 from 8/1 while Conor McGregor is 16/1 from 20/1.”

RTE announce former Longford Love Island star Maura Higgins as presenter of new Glow Up series

Nature lover Sharon Higgins captures visit of rare white house sparrow to her Longford home

Maisie’s Marathon fundraiser in Longford raises €12,600 for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media