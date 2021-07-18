Search our Archive

18/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Nature lover Sharon Higgins captures visit of rare white house sparrow to her Longford home

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Nature lover Sharon Higgins captured the visit of a rare white house sparrow to her Longford home and shared it with @Longford_Leader and her thousands of followers on social media earlier today (Sunday, July 18). 

Sharon explained, "I'm a huge nature lover and took up photography as a hobby in 2018. I share my photos on my Instagram page, user sharon.higgins.nature "

Sharon said she was very surprised at the new visitor to their garden in Ballymahon.

She continued, "I wasn't sure what sort of bird it was first, thinking maybe a pet bird had escaped. But on closer inspection with my binoculars, I saw it was indeed a house sparrow. So I needed to know more as I had never saw one like it before.

"I took to Google and saw it was a rare white house sparrow. I was delighted. I also read an article that the Daily Mail had online about one spotted in some part of the UK. Needless to say, I had to get some photos, which I did. I then put some on my Instagram page. Everyone was amazed as they had never saw one either. I'm so happy I could share."

Sharon's daughter Maura, who rose to prominence after she starred in Love Island 2019 and in Dancing On Ice 2020, was recently unveiled by RTE television as the presenter of the first ever Glow Up Ireland and she is a very proud mum. 

"Yes of course I'm delighted that Maura has a new show coming to RTE. I'm her number one fan and so proud of her," beamed Sharon. 

