Longford gardaí arrest speeding driver travelling at 205kph in 100kph zone
Longford gardaí have arrested a speeding driver travelling at twice the legal limit, 205kph in a 100kph zone.
Via their official Twitter account, @GardaTraffic, An Garda Síochána highlighted how while conducting speed checks on the N5 on Sunday night, the Longford Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 205kph in a 100kph zone.
The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.
The incident occurred just 48 hours after An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) issued an urgent appeal to all road users to take greater care on the roads.
Longford Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N5 when they detected this car travelling at 205kph in a 100kph zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 23, 2021
The driver was arrested. Proceedings to follow. #ArriveAlive #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/nbRGUlpMGD
