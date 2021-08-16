16/08/2021

Huge achievement as Longford's Jack Harkin finishes fifth in All-Ireland Strongest Man 2021

Huge achievement as Longford's Jack Harkin finishes fifth in All-Ireland Strongest Man 2021

Jack Harkin with the sword he received for 'Overall Warrior' at the All-Ireland Strongest Man 2021 competition final

Longford's Jack Harkin finished fifth in the All-Ireland Strongest Man 2021 competition final for the Finn McCool Trophy yesterday (Sunday, August 15) at the McKee Clock Arena Bangor, Co Down. 

In sweltering heat last month in Kilkenny, the 26 years old Longford man was crowned the Republic of Ireland’s Strongest Man and featuring in his first ever All Ireland Strongest Man, Jack performed admirably as he finished a very creditable 5th out of an ultra competitive field of sixteen competitors. 

Jack collected another award for his efforts on Sunday as he received the sword for 'Overall Warrior' of the event much to the delight of his loyal band of supporters that made the long journey to county Down to cheer him on. 

Competitors had to undertake five gruelling tests of strength in their quest to become Ireland's Strongest Man 2021 - the 22nd staging of the competition.  

Event 1: 100lb Anvil Farmers Walk 40m, head to head(no drops)x4 lanes.
Event 2: Motorbike Viking Press for Reps 140kg head to head
Event 3: Brick pull, starting weight 300kg
Event 4: Car Roll head to head.
Event 5: Stones 100kg-160kg, head to head

Jack can be immensely proud of his achievement and no doubt this won't be the last we'll hear of the Intel maintenance technician on the Strongman circuit. 

If anyone wants to keep up with Jack’s journey, you can follow him on Instagram @jackharkinstrongman

