Faoin Spéir to rock Longford's Connolly Barracks

Faoin Spéir is an exciting new arts programme to arrive in Longford and will see five exciting acts take to the stage over three nights of concert and song in Connolly Barracks.

On Friday, August 20, is The Four of Us and special guest Paddy Casey. On Saturday 21, attendees will be treated to a powerful double bill of songsmith, Luka Bloom and Cathy Davey.

And on Sunday 22, if you want to be entertained, homegrown hero and hooley legend Declan Nerney takes the stage.

Expertly supported by partners Backstage Theatre and coordinated by Shane Crossan from Republic of Culture, the music on offer this August is on par with any other acclaimed local festivals.

Welcoming the news of more music for Longford in the open air, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Peggy Nolan said

“It’s been so long since people have been able to freely enjoy live music and the music on offer in Longford this August is fantastic.

“It’s on a par with any other acclaimed local festivals and I know people are really enjoying it. Faoin Spéir is yet another great initiative that makes Longford the place to be this summer and will continue over the next nine months.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon paid tribute to all involved: “Longford County Council is delighted to support the arts sector and the entertainment industry by giving opportunity to local artists under the Live and Local initiative and by bringing large acts to Longford under the Faoin Spéir programme.”

Faoin Speir (under the sky) is an Arts Council programme designed to support artists create ambitious work in outdoor public spaces. Longford was one of only 13 counties to successfully be granted funding.

Longford Arts Office winning application is based on delivering four ambitious arts projects over the next month that are thematically connected to the heritage of Connolly Barracks and include live music concerts, an outdoor theatre production, a lantern sculpture installation and a children’s storytelling project.

All concerts are seated, ticketed and observe current Public Health guidelines and can be booked through Backstage Theatre Longford. Tel: 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie Tickets: €20 each.