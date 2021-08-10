AIIHPC call on people in Longford to become more informed about palliative care

All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is calling on people in Longford to become more informed about palliative care and its benefits as part of Palliative Care Week.

Now in its eighth year, Palliative Care Week takes place from September 12 to 18.

Palliative Care Week 2021 aims to raise awareness across the island of Ireland about the difference palliative care can make to people’s quality of life.

This year’s theme is ‘Palliative Care: It’s more than you think.’ It reflects AIIHPC’s commitment to raising awareness of the positive impact that palliative care has on the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses and their families; allowing them to live their lives as fully as they can.

It also recognises the role of health and social care professionals in providing palliative care support to people across the island of Ireland.

Karen Charnley, AIIHPC Director, said; “Palliative care is more than some people realise. Often people think that palliative care is only available at the end of life, but palliative care can benefit people at all stages of illness and people of all ages. Support can be provided at home, in hospitals, nursing homes and hospices and be for days, weeks or years. People can move in and out of palliative care services depending on their needs.

“It also involves a team of professionals who, alongside the person’s family and friends, provides them with physical, psychological, social and spiritual supports tailored to their situation.

“Throughout most people’s lives they will know someone who needs palliative care – often a family member. So, this year for Palliative Care Week we want as many people as possible in Longford to be better informed about all aspects of palliative care and its benefits.”

Ms Charnley added, “It is important that people talk to their health or social care professional and communicate their concerns and ask questions about palliative care and how it could help them or someone important to them."

To find out more about Palliative Care Week

Visit thepalliativehub.com/public-awareness

For those with an interest in promoting a better understanding of palliative care:

Download the leaflet, poster and other resources from thepalliativehub.com/public- awareness and share it with your family, friends, colleagues, fellow members of local groups, or your online community

Talk to your family and share your wishes in the event that you have palliative care needs in the future, and encourage others to do the same

Share your own palliative care experience story on social media during Palliative Care Week 2021 using #pallcareweek.

AIIHPC is encouraging people to get informed and to share this information with their family and friends, and any local groups they are in, during Palliative Care Week 2021.

Any groups or individuals wishing to obtain leaflets and/or posters can contact AIIHPC by calling +353 1 4912948 or by emailing info@aiihpc.org.