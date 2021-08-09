09/08/2021

Longford Leader gallery: Little Heroes Motorbike Run raises €1,500 for St Christopher’s Services

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

There was a great roar of engines in Longford last week as almost 70 motorbikes took to the roads in a 200 km charity run to raise money for St Christopher’s Services.

“There was a great turn out for the day that was in it,” said a delighted Glenn Campbell who, alongside Micheál Nolan organised the second annual event.

A total of €1,500 was raised for St Christopher’s Services in Longford by enthusiastic bikers who took to the roads from Aughnacliffe.

“The first one was for Temple Street and we had 65 bikes last year. 62 of those did the run. This year we had 70 bikes and 65 of those did the run,” said Mr Campbell.

“Last year we were one of the only charities to raise funds because events couldn’t take place with Covid restrictions. But when you’re in the middle of a pandemic, people really want to get out on their bikes.

“We held a raffle back in the Glenview Lounge in Aughnacliffe afterwards and actually a St Christophere’s service user won one of the raffle prizes, which just made their day even better. It was all great fun and please god we’ll do it again next year.”

