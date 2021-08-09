09/08/2021

Search our Archive

Ballymahon saddened by death of machinery and gardening enthusiast Sean Eivers

Late Sean (JP) Eivers, Ethra, Ballymahon, Longford

Ballymahon saddened by death of machinery and gardening enthusiast Sean Eivers

The late Sean (JP) Eivers, Ethra, Ballymahon, Longford

Reporter:

Dermot Sheehy

Email:

ballymahonnotes@yahoo.ie

The peaceful death occurred on Wednesday, July 28 at Mullingar Regional Hospital of Mr Sean (JP) Eivers, Ethra, Ballymahon, pre-deceased by his parents William and Mary, his wife Esther and sister Lily (Lennon).

Sean was always a very pleasant and likeable gentleman, someone who was very house-proud and had a kind word for everyone he met. He was a great neighbour, a most obliging man.

At his Funeral Mass in St Matthew's church on Friday, July 30, which was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray, the Offertory gifts brought to the altar to reflect his life included a sod of turf, Sean worked with Bord na Móna for many years, also a toy tractor because of his interest and love of machinery.

Also brought up were his cap which he regularly wore and a flower reminding us of his love for gardening. Sean always kept a beautiful garden of flowers and of course his vegetables.

The beautiful singing in the Church was performed by Ann Keenan finishing the Mass with a rendition of “The Fields of Athenry”, Sean would have liked that.

He was a life-long supporter of Arsenal, some time ago Sean lived for many years in London. He loved to socialise in Ballymahon and Longford town especially with his partner, Mai who looked after him so well during his illness.

A large number of neighbours and friends and former work colleagues lined the route when Sean’s remains were being brought to the Church and later to Shrule Cemetery which reflected the respect which has always been held for the Eivers family in the area. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Deepest sympathy is extended to Sean’s daughter Marie (McLoughlin), sons Billy (London) and Christopher (Tokyo), his partner Mai, sister Ita (Ward), Clonterm, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, much-loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

Longford will feature prominently in Sharon Shannon’s ‘Heartlands’ on TG4

Longford to host first ever Midlands Motorcycle Festival

Huge online fundraiser underway to aid courageous Longford woman in fight against cancer

A major fundraising drive is underway to aid Longford woman Laura Gilmore Anderson in her ongoing fight against incurable cancer.

 

Urgent appeal to Longfordians living in Gran Canaria to come to aid of stricken Longford man

A public appeal has tonight been made for ex pats residing in Gran Canaria to provide urgent assistance to a Longford man who remains in hospital after falling ill last month.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media