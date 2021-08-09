Ballymahon saddened by death of machinery and gardening enthusiast Sean Eivers

The peaceful death occurred on Wednesday, July 28 at Mullingar Regional Hospital of Mr Sean (JP) Eivers, Ethra, Ballymahon, pre-deceased by his parents William and Mary, his wife Esther and sister Lily (Lennon).

Sean was always a very pleasant and likeable gentleman, someone who was very house-proud and had a kind word for everyone he met. He was a great neighbour, a most obliging man.

At his Funeral Mass in St Matthew's church on Friday, July 30, which was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray, the Offertory gifts brought to the altar to reflect his life included a sod of turf, Sean worked with Bord na Móna for many years, also a toy tractor because of his interest and love of machinery.

Also brought up were his cap which he regularly wore and a flower reminding us of his love for gardening. Sean always kept a beautiful garden of flowers and of course his vegetables.

The beautiful singing in the Church was performed by Ann Keenan finishing the Mass with a rendition of “The Fields of Athenry”, Sean would have liked that.

He was a life-long supporter of Arsenal, some time ago Sean lived for many years in London. He loved to socialise in Ballymahon and Longford town especially with his partner, Mai who looked after him so well during his illness.

A large number of neighbours and friends and former work colleagues lined the route when Sean’s remains were being brought to the Church and later to Shrule Cemetery which reflected the respect which has always been held for the Eivers family in the area. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Deepest sympathy is extended to Sean’s daughter Marie (McLoughlin), sons Billy (London) and Christopher (Tokyo), his partner Mai, sister Ita (Ward), Clonterm, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, much-loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

