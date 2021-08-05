Longford to host first ever Midlands Motorcycle Festival

Longford Town will play host to the first ever Midlands Motorcycle Festival on Saturday, August 14 organised by the Freewheelers MC Ireland, North Central Chapter.

The Freewheelers MC have been in existence 42 years and have grown hugely in that time to become country wide.

No other European club can boast that it still has five founding members still active within the club since 1979.

At the show there will be entertainment, various motorbike oriented stalls, a gourmet food stall and motorcycles!

Motorcycles of all makes and sizes will be on display, and they will be judged in competition by some of Ireland's best bike builders.

Clubs from all over Ireland will be in attendance. During the day, a charity motorcycle run in aid of Bethany House, Longford, organised by the Freewheelers MC, will leave its starting point at the Plaza, Kinnegad and will be led to the show at St Mel’s College in Longford Town by the club's National President.

The event itself will be open to the public at €5 per person (children accompanied by adults admitted free), and finishes at 6pm.

For any further information, please contact any club member or log onto the Freewheelers MC Ireland North Central Chapter Facebook page.