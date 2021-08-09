Clonbroney rounders teams do Longford proud at All-Ireland Féile finals

Clonbroney's Under 13 rounders teams represented Longford with distinction at the All-Ireland Féile, hosted by Clonguish GAA last weekend.
Clonbroney boys won the All-Ireland Under 13 Féile Cup Final, registering victory over Emo (Laois). It was a brilliant four games over the day, with Stephen Byrne completing two home runs in the final.
Congratulations also to the Clonbroney Girls who finished as runners up in the All-Ireland Féile Plate Final.
It was a fantastic achievement for the boys and girls, who each played with great skill throughout the whole Féile. Thanks to all the coaches for looking after the boys and girls.
