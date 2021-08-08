Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 6), St. Mary's Granard 0-11 Colmcille 3-12
Sat, 07 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 7), Colmcille 1-14 Mostrim 1-4
Sat, 07 Aug, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 7), Carrickedmond 0-11 St. Mary's Granard 2-8
Sat, 07 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 7), Killoe Young Emmets 1-19 Longford Slashers 1-9
Sat, 07 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 7), Fr Manning Gaels 2-7 Abbeylara 2-15
Daniel Mimnagh goal the turning point as Killoe master Longford Slashers
From the moment Daniel Mimnagh broke through to score a crucial goal with 23 minutes gone on the clock, the force was with Killoe who pushed on to score a comprehensive win over Longford Slashers in the Division 1 league clash at Emmet Park on Saturday evening.
Colmcille in control against Mostrim in the Longford senior league
Colmcille proved too strong for Mostrim as they recorded a 10 point win at a wet and windy McGee Park on Saturday evening.
All County Football League Division 2
Wed, 04 Aug, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 6), Cashel 2-11 St. Brigid's Killashee 1-11
Sat, 07 Aug, Venue: Killashee, (Round 7), St. Brigid's Killashee 0-7 Kenagh 1-13
Sat, 07 Aug, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 7), Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-12 Cashel 1-9
All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 08 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 7), Killoe Young Emmets 4-11 Colmcille 1-12
Sun, 08 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 7), Grattan Og 2-12 Ballymore 2-5
All County Football League Division 4
Wed, 04 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 6), Dromard 0-9 Ardagh Moydow GAA 1-5
Wed, 04 Aug, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 6), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's W/O Fr Manning Gaels -
Wed, 04 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 6), St. Mary's Granard W/O Mostrim -
All County Football League Division 5
Wed, 04 Aug, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Semi Final), Abbeylara 3-5 Killoe Young Emmets 2-13
Wed, 04 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final), Clonguish 2-9 Longford Slashers 1-13
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 1
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Killoe Og 6-4 Clonguish Og 0-13
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 2
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers 4-16 Granard 4-10
All County Football League Division 2
Wed, 04 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Rathcline 3-12 Sean Connollys 1-6
Rathcline conquer Connolly’s in 2020 Longford Division 2 football league final
Three second half goals clinched the Covid delayed 2020 Division 2 Football league title for Rathcline as they gradually asserted superiority over Sean Connolly’s in the final played in wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night.
Juvenile B Football Cup Group 1
Thu, 05 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's W/O St. Francis -
Juvenile B Football Cup Group 2
Mon, 02 Aug, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 1), St. Patrick's Og 4-7 Wolfe Tones Og 5-6
Thu, 05 Aug, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Wolfe Tones Og W/O Northern Gaels -
Juvenile C Football
Thu, 05 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney 6-13 Shannon Gaels 0-1
Under 15 Football Championship
Sun, 08 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 4-12 Longford Slashers 2-2
Under 12 Football League Group 1
Mon, 02 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 0-20 Granard 0-25
Fri, 06 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), Longford Slashers 0-26 St. Dominic's 0-17
Topline Providers Under 13 Football League Division 3 Plate
Tue, 03 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Grattan Gaels 0-17 St. Francis 0-22
