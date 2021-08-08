Colmcille in control against Mostrim in the Longford senior league

Barry McKeon on the ball for Colmcille ahead of Mostrim opponent Maitiu O'Donohoe at McGee Park Photo: Syl Healy
Colmcille proved too strong for Mostrim as they recorded a 10 point win at a wet and windy McGee Park on Saturday evening.
Colmcille . . . 1-14 Mostrim . . . 1-4
Eugene McCormack’s charges moved up to second in the Division 1 league table following this victory. They’ve tasted defeat just once in the league; against Mullinalaghta.
Colmcille were in control in this game. Mostrim did score a goal six minutes from the break in cutting the gap to four points (1-5 to 1-1) but were always fighting a losing battle and didn’t score again until the 43rd minute.
Barry McKeon made a welcome return from injury for Colmcille in their midweek win against Granard. McKeon was able to start against Mostrim and was influential in this latest success.
Shay McKeon and Darragh Doherty scored the goals in the first half.
COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Conor Grant, Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan; Alan McKeon (0-3, 2 ‘45s), Martin Mulligan, Darren Mulligan; Vinny Hourican, Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Barry McKeon (0-5,3 frees), Declan Reilly (0-1), Rory Hawkins (0-2); Paul Farley, Shay McKeon (1-0), Seanie McKeon (0-1).
Subs:- Paul McKeon (0-1) for P Farley (36 mins); Aaron Darcy for Shay McKeon (38 mins); Eoghan Hawkins for F Sheridan (57 mins); Philip McKeon for D Mulligan (60 mins).
MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Ciaran Gallagher, Niall Quinn, Martin Coyle; Dario Ciglianio, Daniel Connell, Shane Campbell; Seamus Hannon, Fintan Coyle; Alan O’Hara (0-1), Darragh Doherty (1-1), Maitiu O’Donohoe; Tiarnan Hussey, Brian Farrell (0-2, frees), Padraig Joyce.
Subs:- Joseph Dempsey for M O’Donohoe (half-time); Luke Kelly for F Coyle (injured, 32 mins), Matthew Shaughnessy for C Gallagher (33 mins); Cathal Victory for P Joyce (42 mins); Daniel Newman for A O’Hara (56 mins).
Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).
More News
Down GAA's state of the art Centre of Excellence plans which are being fronted by County Board Chairperson and Killoe native John Devaney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.