08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Daniel Mimnagh goal the turning point as Killoe master Longford Slashers

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 7

longford gaa

Eamon Keogh on the attack for Killoe in his bid to evade the challenge of Slashers defender Sean Clarke at Emmet Park Photo: Ken Keenan

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

From the moment Daniel Mimnagh broke through to score a crucial goal with 23 minutes gone on the clock, the force was with Killoe who pushed on to score a comprehensive win over Longford Slashers in the Division 1 league clash at Emmet Park on Saturday evening.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-19    Longford Slashers . . . 1-8

Played in difficult wet conditions, Slashers got off to a good start with a goal from a penalty converted by Andrew Kelly in the early stages of the game and led by 1-3 to 0-4 going into the second quarter of the contest.

Killoe gradually got their act together in producing a strong finish to the first half, clocking up 1-4 to command a comfortable lead at the break (1-8 to 1-3), and the superior home side added another ten points to their emphatic tally in the second half to consolidate top position in the senior league table.   

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Hughes, Liam Hughes, Evan Farrelly; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Ryan Moffett; Ronan Keogh (0-1), Euan Finneran (0-2); Eamon Keogh (0-3), Ciaran Donohoe (0-1), Cian Farrelly; Larry Moran (0-3, one free), Daniel Mimnagh (1-2), Mark Hughes (0-4, one free).

 Subs:- James Moran (0-1) for C Farrelly (37 mins); Cian Dooner (0-2) for M Hughes (45 mins); Darren Moffett for L Hughes (48 mins); Jonathan Borland for C Donohoe (50 mins);  David McCarthy for L Moran (60 mins). 

 LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Ronan Kenny, Ronan Sheahan, Adrian Duffy; Sean Clarke, Dermot Brady, Gerard Flynn (0-1); Daire O'Brien, Tadhg McNevin; Andrew Kelly (1-4, goal from penalty, points from frees), Robbie Clarke, Peter Lynn (0-2); Ruairi Clarke, Andrew Dalton, Conor Clarke.

 Subs:- Darragh O'Connell for T McNevin (37 mins); Cian McGuinness and Brian Walsh for S Clarke and R Sheahan (45 mins); Robbie O'Connell (0-1, free) for Robbie Clarke (48 mins); Colin Smith for C Clarke (50 mins). 

 Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline). 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media