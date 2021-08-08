Daniel Mimnagh goal the turning point as Killoe master Longford Slashers

Eamon Keogh on the attack for Killoe in his bid to evade the challenge of Slashers defender Sean Clarke at Emmet Park Photo: Ken Keenan
From the moment Daniel Mimnagh broke through to score a crucial goal with 23 minutes gone on the clock, the force was with Killoe who pushed on to score a comprehensive win over Longford Slashers in the Division 1 league clash at Emmet Park on Saturday evening.
Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-19 Longford Slashers . . . 1-8
Played in difficult wet conditions, Slashers got off to a good start with a goal from a penalty converted by Andrew Kelly in the early stages of the game and led by 1-3 to 0-4 going into the second quarter of the contest.
Killoe gradually got their act together in producing a strong finish to the first half, clocking up 1-4 to command a comfortable lead at the break (1-8 to 1-3), and the superior home side added another ten points to their emphatic tally in the second half to consolidate top position in the senior league table.
KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Hughes, Liam Hughes, Evan Farrelly; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Ryan Moffett; Ronan Keogh (0-1), Euan Finneran (0-2); Eamon Keogh (0-3), Ciaran Donohoe (0-1), Cian Farrelly; Larry Moran (0-3, one free), Daniel Mimnagh (1-2), Mark Hughes (0-4, one free).
Subs:- James Moran (0-1) for C Farrelly (37 mins); Cian Dooner (0-2) for M Hughes (45 mins); Darren Moffett for L Hughes (48 mins); Jonathan Borland for C Donohoe (50 mins); David McCarthy for L Moran (60 mins).
LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Ronan Kenny, Ronan Sheahan, Adrian Duffy; Sean Clarke, Dermot Brady, Gerard Flynn (0-1); Daire O'Brien, Tadhg McNevin; Andrew Kelly (1-4, goal from penalty, points from frees), Robbie Clarke, Peter Lynn (0-2); Ruairi Clarke, Andrew Dalton, Conor Clarke.
Subs:- Darragh O'Connell for T McNevin (37 mins); Cian McGuinness and Brian Walsh for S Clarke and R Sheahan (45 mins); Robbie O'Connell (0-1, free) for Robbie Clarke (48 mins); Colin Smith for C Clarke (50 mins).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
