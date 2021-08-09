Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for Longford with dreadful conditions due
Seven counties have been hit with a weather warning from Met Éireann.
The Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning came into effect at 2pm for Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Offaly.
Met Éireann predicts that "heavy showers or thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions."
The warning is valid until 10pm on Monday evening, August 9.
Longford Leader gallery: Little Heroes Motorbike Run raises €1,500 for St Christopher’s Services
There was a great roar of engines in Longford last week as almost 70 motorbikes took to the roads in a 200 km charity run to raise money for St Christopher’s Services.
