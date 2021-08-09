09/08/2021

Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for Longford with dreadful conditions due

Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for Longford with dreadful conditions due

Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for Longford with dreadful conditions due

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Seven counties have been hit with a weather warning from Met Éireann.

The Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning came into effect at 2pm for Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Offaly.

Met Éireann predicts that "heavy showers or thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions."

The warning is valid until 10pm on Monday evening, August 9.

