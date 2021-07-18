BREAKING | Longford households hit with night time water restrictions

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, wishes to advise customers supplied by Smear Water Treatment Plant and surrounding areas of night time restrictions due to ongoing mechanical issues onsite at the treatment plant.

The night time restrictions are essential to ensure homes and businesses have sufficient supply during the daytime.

The restrictions will be in place nightly from 10pm to 8am beginning tonight, Sunday, July 18 until Sunday, July 25 impacting the following areas: Derrynacross, Cornafunshin, Kilmahon, Letterggeeragh, Lettergullion, Crowdrumman, Brocklagh, Monaduff, Gaigue, Derawley, Dooroc, Cartrongolan, Drumlish area (not village), Sliabh Cairbe Estate in Drumlish Village, Cairn Hill View Estate in Drumlish Village, Cairn Hill View estate, Lettergonnell, Carrickateane, Derreenavoggy, Aghamore Upper, Aghacordrinan, Molly, Gelshagh, Lislea, Aghakilmore, Soran Road, Drumnacooha, Esker South, Clontumpher, Aghaboy, Enybegs and surrounding areas.

Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return. Customers registered as vulnerable on this supply are being contacted.

An Irish Water spokesperson said; "Irish Water understands the inconvenience when restrictions are imposed and are working closely with our Local Authority partners across Ireland to ensure there is uninterupted supply during daytime hours.

"Irish Water is seeing an increase in domestic and commercial demand for water as temperatures increase and the public are asked to take some simple measures to conserve water in their homes, businesses and on farms."

Small changes can have lasting results. For example:

Take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

Avoid using paddling pools

In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

Report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278.



John Gavin, Irish Water, said: “There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key things are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; don’t use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential at this time when handwashing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part.”

Irish Water has been carefully monitoring all of its raw water sources, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed our water treatment plants. Night time restrictions and urgent appeals for conservation have been made in a number of locations across the country to ensure a consistent day time supply for all. While the public are being asked to conserve, there are currently no plans to implement a Water Conservation Order.

John continued: “In Irish Water, we are continually working with our local authority partners to look at what we call the supply/demand balance. This means that we need to ensure that we can supply more treated drinking water than is required for use. We can manage this by conserving water; losing less by repairing leaks; and supplying smarter by ensuring that all of our plants are working optimally.

“We can all work together to protect our supplies and safeguard our water for essential usage.”

With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public are reminded to adhere to public health and HSE advice, and handwashing and hygiene remain critically important.

Further water conservation information is available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie/conserve