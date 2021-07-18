Young girl injured in Longford collision is discharged from hospital

A young girl injured as a result of a road traffic accident in Longford town yesterday has been discharged from hospital
A young girl knocked down who was injured in a road collision in Longford town yesterday has been discharged from hospital.
The schoolgirl was injured while out walking in the Townspark Industrial Estate area shortly after 11am yesterday.
She was later taken to Mullingar Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
It's understood the young girl has now been released and is recuperating at home.
