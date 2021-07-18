Young girl injured in Longford collision is discharged from hospital

Gardaí

A young girl injured as a result of a road traffic accident in Longford town yesterday has been discharged from hospital

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A young girl knocked down who was injured in a road collision in Longford town yesterday has been discharged from hospital.

The schoolgirl was injured while out walking in the Townspark Industrial Estate area shortly after 11am yesterday.

ALSO READ: Gardaí investigating after young child hospitalised following Longford collision

She was later taken to Mullingar Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

It's understood the young girl has now been released and is recuperating at home.

