Gardaí investigating after young child hospitalised following Longford collision

Gardaí investigating as young child hospitalised following Longford collision
Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Townspark Industrial Estate, Co Longford this morning, Saturday, July 17 at 11.15am.
A female child, who was a pedestrian, was taken to Mullingar Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.