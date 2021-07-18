Longford ladies lose with Wexford scoring the winning point in the 10th minute of stoppage time

TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group A: Round 2

longford ladies football

Louise Monaghan pictured in action for Longford against Wexford in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship game in Clane Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

A free from Caitriona Murray in the 10th minute of stoppage time earned Wexford victory over Longford in this extremely tight contest in the sweltering heat at the Clane grounds on Sunday.

Wexford . . . 0-7    Longford . . . 0-6

This result means that Brian Noonan’s side will almost certainly require a win over Sligo in the remaining group fixture on Sunday next  to keep alive their hopes of making it through to the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship. 

On the other hand, should Longford lose against Sligo then the midlanders could end up in a relegation play-off. The situation is so tight in Group A with the title favourites Westmeath also in the mix following their narrow win over Sligo.  

Longford had taken the lead for the second time against Wexford in the third minute of stoppage time when Grace Shannon landed a point. Wexford were awarded a free which they hit wide minutes later while Katie Crawford won possession from Kellie Kearney.

With time running out Wexford got a point from Sherene Hamilton in the seventh minute of stoppage time. It looked like the game was going to extra-time but referee Kevin Phelan played on and in the 10th additional minute he awarded Wexford a free which Murray fired over the bar for the winning score. 

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Ciara Mulligan, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Niamh Darcy, Orla Nevin; Emer Heaney, Louise Monaghan, Sarah Shannon (0-1); Aoife Darcy (0-2, one free), Michelle Farrell, Ciara Healy.

Subs:- Michelle Noonan for C Mulligan (30 mins); Lauren McGuire (0-2) for S Shannon and Grace Shannon (0-1) for C Healy (44 mins); Kara Shannon for N Darcy (48 mins); Clodagh Lohan for L Monaghan (54 mins).

WEXFORD: Sarah Merrigan; Loren Doyle, Aisling Halligan, Katie White; Clara Donnelly, Shauna Murphy, Sarah Harding-Kenny; Ciara Banville, Roisin Murphy; Sherene Hamilton (0-1), Caitriona Murray (0-3, two frees), Ailis Neville; Derbhla Doyle, Aislin Murphy (0-1), Amy Wilson (0-2, one free).

 Sub:- Kellie Kearney for Doyle (48 mins). 

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois). 

