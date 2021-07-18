REACTION | Athletics legends Sonia O'Sullivan and Ray Flynn lead messages of congratulations to Longford star Cian McPhillips

Team Ireland Gold medalists, from left, Nicholas Griggs, Cian McPhillips and Rhasidat Adeleke at the European Athletics U20 Championships at the Kadriorg Stadium Picture: Marko Mumm/Sportsfile

Irish athletics legends Sonia O'Sullivan, Longford's own Ray Flynn and David Gillick are among the myriad of people that have  tweeted messages of warm congratulations to Longford's European U20 1,500m Champion, Cian McPhillips. 

Yesterday was a landmark day for Irish athletics as Cian, Rhasidat Adeleke and Nicholas Griggs created history by winning three gold medals on day 3 of the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia. 

WATCH | Relive every second of Longford athlete Cian McPhillips outstanding European U20 1,500m gold medal run in Estonia

WATCH | Longford star Cian McPhillips 'a bit shocked' that he managed to strike gold at European U20 Championship

Cian's coach Joe Ryan hailed his superb tactical awareness, while Ray Flynn expressed pride at the Ardagh youngster's massive achievement. 

Here's how Twitter and the athletics world reacted to Cian's memorable win;

