REACTION | Athletics legends Sonia O'Sullivan and Ray Flynn lead messages of congratulations to Longford star Cian McPhillips

Team Ireland Gold medalists, from left, Nicholas Griggs, Cian McPhillips and Rhasidat Adeleke at the European Athletics U20 Championships at the Kadriorg Stadium Picture: Marko Mumm/Sportsfile
Irish athletics legends Sonia O'Sullivan, Longford's own Ray Flynn and David Gillick are among the myriad of people that have tweeted messages of warm congratulations to Longford's European U20 1,500m Champion, Cian McPhillips.
Yesterday was a landmark day for Irish athletics as Cian, Rhasidat Adeleke and Nicholas Griggs created history by winning three gold medals on day 3 of the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.
Cian's coach Joe Ryan hailed his superb tactical awareness, while Ray Flynn expressed pride at the Ardagh youngster's massive achievement.
Here's how Twitter and the athletics world reacted to Cian's memorable win;
What a superb performance from Cian McPhillips to become European U20 1500m Champion! Tactically as always! https://t.co/6ZSwOqKGn0— Joe Ryan (@JRproject1500m) July 17, 2021
Super Proud of my fellow Longford man who just won the U20 European 1500m title pic.twitter.com/CdQw2F831b— RayPFlynn (@RayPFlynn) July 17, 2021
Amazing results for Ireland @EuroAthletics U/20championships best ever and not over yet well done Cian McPhillips, Nick Griggs @rhasidatadeleke #topofthemedaltable @irishathletics pic.twitter.com/7iiP9FHPvw— sonia osullivan (@soniaagrith) July 17, 2021
Historic day for Irish athletes in Tallinn— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 17, 2021
Rhasidat Adeleke, Cian McPhillips, and Nicholas Griggs created Irish athletics history by winning three gold medals on day 3 of the @EuroAthletics U20 Championships in Tallinn.
➡️ https://t.co/RgGWHn1GgH#Tallinn2021 pic.twitter.com/GxGEFYoHhG
Gowan Cian McPhillips, what a run! Showed serious pace at the end. Gold for Ireland!!— Diarmuid Masterson (@MasterDan86) July 17, 2021
When it rains, it pours!— David Gillick (@DavidGillick) July 17, 2021
Another gold @EuroAthletics U20 champs, Cian McPhillips takes the win in the 1500m.
Brilliant day!! The future’s looking bright!#Tallin2021 https://t.co/kU3rQZ9p6b
What a fantastic athlete, Longford"s Cian McPhillips storms to European U20 1,500 metres gold medal glory in Tallinn. @irishathletics @longford_club @moynecs @LongfordCGames @CommunityGames1 @ardaghmoydowgaa @OfficialLDGAA https://t.co/iL4YiUQkQt pic.twitter.com/k6pKbX8nJh— Alan Walsh (@Dingero) July 17, 2021
A memorable day for the Irish as Cian McPhillips powers to European U20 1500m gold - the first by an Irishman at this event since Colin Costello won the same title in 2005.— Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 17, 2021
Didn't put a foot wrong throughout and held it together brilliantly up the home straight. https://t.co/iYsWE1aU8t
Fantastic win for Cian McPhillips! Up Longford https://t.co/P8U3iP8ACq— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) July 17, 2021
Longfors Abú— Joe Flaherty (@joefla) July 17, 2021
With a scintillating final lap, Ardagh's Cian McPhillips wins the European U20 1500m title. Remember the name. @longford_club @ShannonsideFM @Longford_Leader pic.twitter.com/G7WVRZrdVj
As the late great Jimmy Magee would have said “Different Class”. Extraordinary day for Irish athletics. Our other gold medalists Cian McPhillips (1500) & Nicholas Griggs (3000) like @rhasidatadeleke won’t be at the Olympics but can’t wait to see their progress towards Paris 2024. https://t.co/q1Bsv25pwP— Greg Allen (@gregallenRTE) July 17, 2021
Superb - Fabulous Pedigree - Longford Irish Mile record holder a Class performer too - an extremely hard act to follow wishing the youngster every success in the future !!!!— Mark Scruton (@Scrutti) July 17, 2021
Super win for Cian McPhillips in 1,500m final at the @EuroAthletics U-20 Champs. Congrats to Cian and his coach @JRproject1500m It was Ireland's second gold in this event after Colin Costello's 2005 win. @irishathletics— Robert Denmead (@RobDenmead) July 17, 2021
Well done Cian McPhillips, there won’t be a weed pulled in Ardagh for a fortnight https://t.co/shz31u3W3g— Jimmy Jests (@jimmyjests) July 17, 2021
Golden day for Irish Athletics at the European U20s championships - Rhasidat Adeleke (18 yrs old) doing the womens 100/200m double, Nicholas Griggs (16 yrs old) winning the mens 3000m and Cian McPhillips (19 yrs old) winning the mens 1500m race - future is bright #topofthetable pic.twitter.com/jeEznZRLs8— Elaine Hayes MCCT #MIEExpert ☘ (@e_hayes12) July 17, 2021
Gold #3. Cian McPhillips wins European U-20 1,500m title to his coach Joe Ryan pic.twitter.com/xk8veswMFq— Ian O'Riordan (@ianoriordan) July 17, 2021
Some finish for Cian McPhillips in the 1500m too. Another gold for Ireland. Most successful Euro U20s ever for Ireland now. #Tallinn2021 pic.twitter.com/Q08UhDF0NE— Will Downing (@WillDowningComm) July 17, 2021
