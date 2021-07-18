REACTION | Athletics legends Sonia O'Sullivan and Ray Flynn lead messages of congratulations to Longford star Cian McPhillips

Irish athletics legends Sonia O'Sullivan, Longford's own Ray Flynn and David Gillick are among the myriad of people that have tweeted messages of warm congratulations to Longford's European U20 1,500m Champion, Cian McPhillips.

Yesterday was a landmark day for Irish athletics as Cian, Rhasidat Adeleke and Nicholas Griggs created history by winning three gold medals on day 3 of the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Cian's coach Joe Ryan hailed his superb tactical awareness, while Ray Flynn expressed pride at the Ardagh youngster's massive achievement.

Here's how Twitter and the athletics world reacted to Cian's memorable win;

What a superb performance from Cian McPhillips to become European U20 1500m Champion! Tactically as always! https://t.co/6ZSwOqKGn0 — Joe Ryan (@JRproject1500m) July 17, 2021

Super Proud of my fellow Longford man who just won the U20 European 1500m title pic.twitter.com/CdQw2F831b — RayPFlynn (@RayPFlynn) July 17, 2021

Amazing results for Ireland @EuroAthletics U/20championships best ever and not over yet well done Cian McPhillips, Nick Griggs @rhasidatadeleke #topofthemedaltable @irishathletics pic.twitter.com/7iiP9FHPvw — sonia osullivan (@soniaagrith) July 17, 2021

Historic day for Irish athletes in Tallinn



Rhasidat Adeleke, Cian McPhillips, and Nicholas Griggs created Irish athletics history by winning three gold medals on day 3 of the @EuroAthletics U20 Championships in Tallinn.



➡️ https://t.co/RgGWHn1GgH#Tallinn2021 pic.twitter.com/GxGEFYoHhG — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 17, 2021

Gowan Cian McPhillips, what a run! Showed serious pace at the end. Gold for Ireland!! — Diarmuid Masterson (@MasterDan86) July 17, 2021

When it rains, it pours!



Another gold @EuroAthletics U20 champs, Cian McPhillips takes the win in the 1500m.

Brilliant day!! The future’s looking bright!#Tallin2021 https://t.co/kU3rQZ9p6b — David Gillick (@DavidGillick) July 17, 2021

A memorable day for the Irish as Cian McPhillips powers to European U20 1500m gold - the first by an Irishman at this event since Colin Costello won the same title in 2005.



Didn't put a foot wrong throughout and held it together brilliantly up the home straight. https://t.co/iYsWE1aU8t — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 17, 2021

Fantastic win for Cian McPhillips! Up Longford https://t.co/P8U3iP8ACq — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) July 17, 2021

Longfors Abú



With a scintillating final lap, Ardagh's Cian McPhillips wins the European U20 1500m title. Remember the name. @longford_club @ShannonsideFM @Longford_Leader pic.twitter.com/G7WVRZrdVj — Joe Flaherty (@joefla) July 17, 2021

As the late great Jimmy Magee would have said “Different Class”. Extraordinary day for Irish athletics. Our other gold medalists Cian McPhillips (1500) & Nicholas Griggs (3000) like @rhasidatadeleke won’t be at the Olympics but can’t wait to see their progress towards Paris 2024. https://t.co/q1Bsv25pwP — Greg Allen (@gregallenRTE) July 17, 2021

Superb - Fabulous Pedigree - Longford Irish Mile record holder a Class performer too - an extremely hard act to follow wishing the youngster every success in the future !!!! — Mark Scruton (@Scrutti) July 17, 2021

Super win for Cian McPhillips in 1,500m final at the @EuroAthletics U-20 Champs. Congrats to Cian and his coach @JRproject1500m It was Ireland's second gold in this event after Colin Costello's 2005 win. @irishathletics — Robert Denmead (@RobDenmead) July 17, 2021

Well done Cian McPhillips, there won’t be a weed pulled in Ardagh for a fortnight https://t.co/shz31u3W3g — Jimmy Jests (@jimmyjests) July 17, 2021

Golden day for Irish Athletics at the European U20s championships - Rhasidat Adeleke (18 yrs old) doing the womens 100/200m double, Nicholas Griggs (16 yrs old) winning the mens 3000m and Cian McPhillips (19 yrs old) winning the mens 1500m race - future is bright #topofthetable pic.twitter.com/jeEznZRLs8 — Elaine Hayes MCCT #MIEExpert ☘ (@e_hayes12) July 17, 2021

Gold #3. Cian McPhillips wins European U-20 1,500m title to his coach Joe Ryan pic.twitter.com/xk8veswMFq — Ian O'Riordan (@ianoriordan) July 17, 2021