Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Leitrim man
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Joseph (Joe) McMorrow, 67 years, who is missing from his home in Kinlough, Co. Leitrim since 17th May 2021.
He is described as being 5' 7" in height with a slim build. Joseph has blue eyes and has grey, balding hair. It is not known what Joseph was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 982 0620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Longford Association in Dublin remembers 'beautiful lady' Shirley Cunningham
The members of the Association were left reeling in complete disbelief and sadness on hearing the news of passing of Shirley Cunningham, Glasnevin North, a lovely young woman in her prime.
BREAKING: Two Longford women charged over alleged robbery of pensioner
Two women are to appear in court later this morning charged with the alleged robbery of an elderly man in Longford town over the weekend.
Prestigious TCD Scholar award for Longford student
Longford’s Eimear Kyle was one of seventy-three students recently elected as a Scholar at Trinity College Dublin.
