Longford event celebrating the diversity of African heritage, language and traditions

Africa Day 2021 takes place on Tuesday, May 25 and to mark the occasion, in line with public health restrictions, the Longford Africans Network is holding a virtual evening of celebration and reflection until it is possible to meet once again in person.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the African Union, which took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on May 25 1963. It is a wonderful opportunity to draw attention to the diversity of unique African heritage, customs, languages and traditions.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross said, “Longford County Council welcomes and supports the integration of all of our communities and this event is a great opportunity for us to learn more about the heritage and culture of African people.”

The Founder and Chairperson of Longford Africans Network is Leas-Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi.

Commenting in advance of the event she said, “Celebrations like Africa Day help us to come together, even remotely, to combat social isolation and we all know how much this has affected people especially living through this last most difficult year. The COVID-19 pandemic saw all members of the Longford community of diverse ethnic backgrounds come together to support each other making us stronger together. We are also grateful to have received funding and support for this event from Longford County Council and from Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs.”

Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon said, “Longford County Council is delighted to be involved in funding this community event here in Longford. We hope it highlights the vibrancy that members of the African community bring to Longford, including their own individual talents, crafts, skills and other contributions that would previously have been demonstrated locally for these events and we look forward to in-person events returning next year.”

Cllr Adejinmi says, “At the event, we will recognise and celebrate the achievements of some of our Africans in the community and recognise some of our allies. I look forward to seeing people online.”

The link to the event, which takes place at 7pm will be provided upon emailing africanslinklongford@gmail.com or you can find details on the Longford Africans Network Facebook page.