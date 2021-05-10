Pop-up Covid-19 test centre opens in Longford this Monday morning

Image by Hermann Kollinger from Pixabay

A pop-up Covid-19 test centre is opening in Longford town this morning. 

The centre, located at the Mastertech Business Park, will be available from Monday morning, May 10 and it will be open from 10am to 4.30pm daily up until Saturday, May 15. 

