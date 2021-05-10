Pop-up Covid-19 test centre opens in Longford this Monday morning
Image by Hermann Kollinger from Pixabay
A pop-up Covid-19 test centre is opening in Longford town this morning.
The centre, located at the Mastertech Business Park, will be available from Monday morning, May 10 and it will be open from 10am to 4.30pm daily up until Saturday, May 15.
WATCH: Prominent Longford menswear store delighted to be back in business
Next Monday sees the first phase of the economy's gradual reopening and for local businesses like Matt O'Brien Fashions, the countdown towards opening its doors fully on May 17 can't come soon enough.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on