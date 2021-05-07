WATCH: Prominent Longford menswear store delighted to be back in business

Next Monday sees the first phase of the economy's gradual reopening and for local businesses like Matt O'Brien Fashions, the countdown towards opening its doors fully on May 17 can't come soon enough.

John O'Brien said the long established family run menswear store has been doing "everything we can" to keep revenue channels ticking over despite close to 12 months of enforced closure.

"We definitely did not expect to be closed for this long and we tranisitioned to online when the first lockdown came in," he said.

Ahead of the store's full return to business, consumers can expect to see what John described as a "massive Covid clearance" sale.