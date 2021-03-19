Birds Eye planning extension to Longford food processing facility

Birds Eye Limited has lodged planning permission with the local authority for an extension at its facility in Longford town.

Birds Eye submitted their application to Longford County Council on March 8 for the proposed construction of an extension to the rear of existing food processing facility for use as a dry storage unit and all ancillary works at Lisnamuck.

A decision on the application is due to be announced by May 2 next, with April 11 being the closing date for submissions.

In January 2018, Nomad Foods, the owners of Birds Eye, Findus and Iglo, entered into an agreement to acquire Green Isle Foods Ltd (Goodfella’s Pizza) - including the Longford manufacturing plant - from 2 Sisters Food Group, a subsidiary of Boparan Holdings Ltd, as part of a €225 million deal.

