Covid-19 incidence rate remains high in Longford's three electoral areas

Longford and Ballymahon electoral areas are ranked 3rd and 11th, respectively, among the 25 electoral areas on the island of Ireland with the highest 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19.

During the 14 days covered by the data, from March 2 to March 15, the incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Longford electoral area was 442.5.

The national average for the same period was 148.0 per 100,000 population.

In the previous 14 days, Longford's incidence rate was 567.1 - the highest in the country.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the Ballymahon electoral area stands at 332.1 (it was 381.5 between February 23 to March 8).

Meanwhile, Granard electoral area has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the county of 215.5 (down from 271.7).

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Longford from (Feb 23 - March 8) was 174 and during the current period covered by the data March 2 to March 15, there were 141 cases (a decrease of 33).

The breakdown of cases by electoral area is;

Longford municipal district 71

Ballymahon municipal district 47

Granard municipal district Less than 23

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,766 (as at March 16).

