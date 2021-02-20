Covid-19 latest: Worryingly Longford now has 7th highest incidence rate in country

The incidence of Covid-19 is going in the wrong direction in Longford with the latest daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) showing the county now has the 7th highest incidence rate in the country.

NPHET figures published on Saturday, February 20 show 12 new confirmed cases in Longford.

It pushes the five day average for new cases up to 12 per day (yesterday that figure was 10).

The 14-day case incidence per 100,000 population is also pushed up. The Longford rate is now 286.3 (it was 271.6 yesterday) on the back of 117 cases in the past two weeks.

National

Nationally, NPHET confirmed on Saturday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 26 additional deaths related to Covid-19. A total of 24 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January and 1 in October.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years. There has been a total of 4,135 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8 am Saturday, NPHET said there were 719 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. An additional 36 hospitalisations occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday, February 19 the HPSC has been notified of 988 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 214,378* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (*denotification of 10 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today the median age is 32 years old. It is reported that 487 are men / 499 are women with 70% of new infections contracted by people under 45 years of age.

NPHET reports that 378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.

NPHET also updated on vaccinations to February 17. It said 310,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

197,609 people have received their first dose

113,291 people have received their second dose

NPHET said COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.