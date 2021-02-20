Sensational run sees Longford's Cian McPhillips smash national junior record in one of the fastest indoor 800m in Irish athletics history

Longford's Cian McPhillips today produced an incredible performance as he set a new 800m National Junior Indoor record in a fantastic battle with Mark English at the Elite Micro Meet in the National Indoor Arena.

His time of 1:46.13 is a new National Junior Indoor Record and the Longford Athletics club member is comfortably inside the qualifying standard for the European Indoor Senior Championships in Poland in 2 weeks’ time.


Cian finished in second place just behind Mark English whose time of 1:46.10 is a new National Senior Indoor Record. 

It was a sprint to the finish line with the experienced Mark just shading a thrilling battle.

The race was paced through 500m by Kevin Woods (Crusaders AC) with swift 27-second laps setting it up for a quick time.

Third place was John Fitzsimons (Kildare AC) and John also achieved the European standard. 


18-year-old Cian has been patiently training away since his last race in August yet showed no race rustiness.

This is a superb achievement and great credit goes to his coach Joe Ryan for having Cian so well prepared.


The European Indoor Championships take place in Torun, Poland from March 5-7 and the qualifying standard for the 800m is 1:48.25 which Cian eclipsed by over two seconds. 