Longford school presented with tablets to assist with online teaching

Hope Community Church have very kindly purchased four HS64 Huion tablets for the staff of St John's National School, Longford.



The HS64 Huion Tablet is a computer graphics tablet which makes it very beneficial for teaching online.

The teachers in St John's run daily Zoom lessons for the students, and the tablets will make it much easier to screen share on Zoom.



The teachers were blown away by the generosity of Hope and are extremely grateful for the kind gift.



Not only has Hope Community Church purchased the tablets, but they have also arranged further training for the teachers on the many uses of the tablet.

Barbara Creech, a member of Hope Community Church and wife of pastor Ludie Creech stated that, "Hope Community Church has offered to buy four tablets for the school, as an expression of appreciation for how St John’s school is serving the Longford community during these trying times by working to provide a better future for the individual children and their families.

“The investment of the teachers of St John’s in the lives of each child affects not only the individual child but also the future of Ireland, and the world.

“What the teachers do matters tremendously, and Hope Community Church wants to support St John’s teachers and students by providing them a tool that will help them.”



The tablets were presented to some of the teachers on Thursday by O’Neil Russel, and Ludie and Barbara Creech from Hope Community Church.

