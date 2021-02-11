Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault of woman in Longford

Gardaí are investigating an alleged serious sexual assault of a woman in Longford town last night.

The alleged incident took place at around 7pm.



The victim, who is aged in her late 30s, made a complaint to gardai soon after the alleged incident is believed to have occurred.



Gardai sealed off a house earlier today as forensic experts carried out an examination of the scene.

No arrests have yet been made, though it is understood a man in his 30s, accompanied by a male acquaintance presented at Longford Garda Station today to give a voluntary statement.



Gardaí have confirmed this evening that an investigation has been launched and that enquiries are ongoing.

