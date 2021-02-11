Concern over menacing oil spill in Longford's River Camlin

Concern has been raised locally following a menacing oil spill along Longford's River Camlin.

While out for a leisurely stroll, keeping within the 5km restrictions, a member of the public was on the Camp Road bridge when he got a strong smell of oil from the river.

Upon further investigation, he noted a 'bad enough spillage with approximately three feet of oil in the river'.

"You can see it flowing along. It is also evident from the bridge on the bypass and it can't be good for the environment," the concerned man said.

The matter has been reported to the Environment Section of Longford County Council.