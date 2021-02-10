Drugs and shotgun cartridges seized by Gardaí in Edgeworthstown search

Over €2,000 worth of drugs have been seized following a search by gardaí in Edgeworthstown yesterday.

Longford Divisional Drugs Unit and Granard District Detective Unit carried out searches on a property and lands in the Edgeworthstown and recovered a number of items, including suspected cannabis herb worth €2,000 and cocaine worth €300 (analysis pending), along with a number of shotgun cartridges.

No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation but enquiries are ongoing.