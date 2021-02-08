Flaherty calls on HSE to urgently restore full diabetes clinic service at Mullingar hospital

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford Joe Flaherty has called on the HSE to urgently advise when a full diabetes clinic service will again be available to parents and children at Mullingar hospital.

Deputy Flaherty has received a number of calls from concerned constituents who have received a letter to advise that all appointments at the Diabetes Service at Mullingar Hospital have been cancelled with immediate effect and simply citing the reasoning for the decision as “complex”.

The Longford TD commented, “Consultant Paediatrician, Prof Michael O’Grady advised that the only way the service can resume is if existing vacancies can be filled. He is specifically referring to the role of the dedicated diabetes nurse and indeed he flagged the risk of this discontinuation of the service back last November. I had raised this matter in the Dáil myself on November 19th, 2020.

Deputy Flaherty added: “It is extremely disappointing that the situation has not been resolved. It is very difficult for people and especially parents who are trying to manage medication and treatment. It simply cannot be allowed to continue. Can the HSE please advise when a full diabetes clinic service will again be available to parents and children at Mullingar hospital?”

