GALLERY | Down Memory Lane in Longford - Meán Scoil Mhuire Class of 1995 reunion and Bishop visits Dromard

'The Class of 1995'

We've some excellent group snaps among this latest selection of Down Memory Lane in Longford photographs.

It includes the Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford Class of 1995, who gathered for a reunion and social in the Longford Slashers Complex in 2005.

The gallery also features three pictures from the hugely popular Lanesboro Horse Fair.

There is a photo of the St Patrick's Ardagh executive club committee at their 2005 GAA Dinner Dance and the pupils of Junior and Senior infants at Dromard NS extended a warm welcome to Bishop Colm O'Reilly when he visited the school.

We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane.

