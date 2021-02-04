'All the King's Horses'

There is certainly a dramatic theme to this week's selection of Down Memory Lane in Longford photographs.

Among the photos is the cast of Newtowncashel Drama Group's 2005 production of 'All the King's Horses' through the lens of Joe McDonagh.

There is also a picture of the students from Lanesboro Community College who took part in the 2005 Form and Fusion contest.

Since the Covid-19 gripped the country we've a far greater appreciation for frontline nurses and there is a super photo from a nurses dance held in the Longford Arms Hotel Christmas in 1960.

